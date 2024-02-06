Ancient villages of Dong ethnic group in China's Guangxi attract domestic, foreign tourists

Photo shows the Dong people dancing at the Chengyang Bazhai Scenic Area in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/Liu Juncong)

Dong ethnic group people were escorting well-dressed brides back to their mothers' homes in the Chengyang Bazhai Scenic Area in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Feb. 3.

This timeless local tradition of the Dong people always entices tourists as the Spring Festival approaches every year.

A tourist surnamed Chen from Nanning, capital of Guangxi, experienced the tradition in the scenic area consisting of eight ancient villages. "I came here to experience the Spring Festival atmosphere of the Dong people," Chen said.

A strong festive atmosphere could be felt in the scenic area, decorated with lanterns, which attracted numerous domestic and foreign tourists.

A procession of pole-shouldered baskets of gifts escorts a bride on her way to her mother's home at the Chengyang Bazhai Scenic Area in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/Liu Juncong)

Dressed in magnificent costumes, Dong men and women sang folk songs and offered local wine to tourists. The Dong people played musical instruments and sang. Tourists wore Dong costumes and wandered through the Dong villages to take pictures.

A student from Bosnia and Herzegovina, who came to China to study last year, said that the folk culture of the Dong people was an eye-opener for her.

"I am gradually learning about China. I didn't realize that China's Spring Festival culture was so diverse. The Dong ethnic group's folk culture surprised me and piqued my curiosity," she said.

The scenic area is the main venue for a "village gala" held on the same day. More than 1,200 people from 22 performing teams across Guangxi participated in the "village gala" at the main venue to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival. A long-table banquet was also held in the scenic area to welcome domestic and foreign tourists.

