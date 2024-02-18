Home>>
Tourists visit cole flower fields across China
(Xinhua) 11:25, February 18, 2024
Tourists pose for selfies in a cole flower field in Mailing Town of Fuchuan Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2024. (Photo by Huang Xuhu/Xinhua)
Tourists visit a cole flower field in Xingyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Liu Chaofu/Xinhua)
Tourists play in a cole flower field in Daqiao Town of Binyang County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2024. (Photo by Liu Zheng/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows cole flower fields in Xingyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Liu Chaofu/Xinhua)
