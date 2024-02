Farmers harvest early spring tea leaves in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 16:44, February 26, 2024

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Meidong village, Piaoli township, Longsheng county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Pan Zhixiang)

Farmers have been busy harvesting spring tea leaves recently in Meidong village, Piaoli township, Longsheng county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

In recent years, the local government has focused on deep processing of tea leaves, brand cultivation and promotion, continuously expanded the size of the tea industry, and extended the tea industrial chain, increasing the villagers' incomes while boosting rural revitalization.

