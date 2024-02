Firecracker Dragon Festival celebrated in Binyang County, S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:47, February 22, 2024

Craftsman Zou Yute (3rd L, front) shows techniques of making bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival at a school in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 5, 2017. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Firecracker Dragon Festival that can be dated back to more than 10 centuries ago is a traditional carnival celebrating Spring Festival in Binyang, when locals perform the firecracker dragon dance with a bamboo dragon.

Unlike most dragon dances performed elsewhere, the audiences usually throw lit firecrackers toward the bamboo dragon during the dance with the wish to drive away evil spirits and pray for peace and prosperity for the new year. The event was included in the national intangible cultural heritage list in 2008.

This combo photo shows craftsman Zou Yute making bamboo dragons for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 21, 2010 (Top) and Jan. 16, 2024 (Below), respectively. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People perform firecracker dragon dance during Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People perform firecracker dragon dance during Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Craftsman Zou Yute makes a bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Craftsman Zou Yute decorates a bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2016. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

This combo photo shows craftsman Zou Yute making bamboo dragons for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on April 5, 2006 (Top) and Jan. 16, 2024 (Below), respectively. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Craftsman Zou Yute decorates bamboo dragons for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2016. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People perform firecracker dragon dance during Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People perform firecracker dragon dance during Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

This combo photo shows craftsman Zou Yute making a bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2016. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People perform dragon dance during a competition in Binyang County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2016. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Craftsman Zou Yute makes a bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People perform dragon dance during a competition in Binyang County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2016. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People perform firecracker dragon dance during Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Craftsman Zou Yute decorates a bamboo dragon for Firecracker Dragon Festival in Binyang County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2016. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

