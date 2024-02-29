Snow scenery of Dayuan Village in China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:19, February 29, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows the snow scene in Dayuan Village of Quanzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Affected by a cold front, terraces in Dayuan Village were covered by ice and snow. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows the snow scene in Dayuan Village of Quanzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Affected by a cold front, terraces in Dayuan Village were covered by ice and snow. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows the snow scene in Dayuan Village of Quanzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Affected by a cold front, terraces in Dayuan Village were covered by ice and snow. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows the snow scene in Dayuan Village of Quanzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Affected by a cold front, terraces in Dayuan Village were covered by ice and snow. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows the snow scene in Dayuan Village of Quanzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Affected by a cold front, terraces in Dayuan Village were covered by ice and snow. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)