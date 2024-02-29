Snow scenery of Dayuan Village in China's Guangxi
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows the snow scene in Dayuan Village of Quanzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Affected by a cold front, terraces in Dayuan Village were covered by ice and snow. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows the snow scene in Dayuan Village of Quanzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Affected by a cold front, terraces in Dayuan Village were covered by ice and snow. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows the snow scene in Dayuan Village of Quanzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Affected by a cold front, terraces in Dayuan Village were covered by ice and snow. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows the snow scene in Dayuan Village of Quanzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Affected by a cold front, terraces in Dayuan Village were covered by ice and snow. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows the snow scene in Dayuan Village of Quanzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Affected by a cold front, terraces in Dayuan Village were covered by ice and snow. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Photos
