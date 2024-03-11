Living environment continues to improve with tree planting program in Guangxi's village

Xinhua) 09:15, March 11, 2024

Children walk in the field with saplings in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Wuying Village is a Miao ethnic group hamlet that nestles snugly in the towering mountains stretching across the border between Guangxi and Guizhou.

Six years ago, with the support of local government and Lianjiang City in Guangdong Province, the village began to implementing a ten-year tree planting program to improve local ecological environment. Thousands of peach, plum, pear and other fruit trees have been planted. Now, as these trees start bearing fruit, the living environment of the village continues to improve, laying a goundwork for future eco-tourism development.

This combo photo shows children water saplings on June 20, 2020 (L) and the same tree blossoming on March 10, 2024 in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Members of the resident working team and villagers climb the mountain to plant trees in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers and volunteers are on the way to plant trees in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A villager and a volunteer are on the way to plant trees in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers and volunteers view flowers after planting trees in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2022 shows people installing bamboo fences on both sides of the road to prevent cattle and sheep from biting saplings in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Female villagers plant trees in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Lin Zijun (R), an official from Lianjiang City of Guangdong Province, plants trees in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villager Pan Yongxiong plants trees in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 18, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This combo photo shows blossoming fruit trees on March 9, 2024 (up) and villagers and volunteers planting trees along a road on March 3, 2020 in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers and volunteers plant trees in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Female villagers collect saplings and prepare for planting in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This combo photo shows 5-year-old Wu Liangyou carrying a shovel and following adults to plant trees on March 15, 2019 (L) and 10-year-old Wu Liangyou carrying saplings and following adults to plant trees on March 9, 2024 in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

College student Pan Muzhi (1st R) and primary school students water the saplings in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)