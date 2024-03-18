Challenge of a local feast: the taste of Luosifen

March 18, 2024

A group of foreign journalists visited an industrial park specializing in making river-snail rice noodles, or Luosifen in Chinese, in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Known for its mixed sour and spicy taste, Luosifen soon became popular and received numerous praises from foreign journalists.

