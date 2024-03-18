Home>>
Challenge of a local feast: the taste of Luosifen
(People's Daily Online) 10:42, March 18, 2024
A group of foreign journalists visited an industrial park specializing in making river-snail rice noodles, or Luosifen in Chinese, in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Known for its mixed sour and spicy taste, Luosifen soon became popular and received numerous praises from foreign journalists.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.