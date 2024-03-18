Int'l journalists experience 5G intelligent remote-controlled wheeled loader in Liuzhou

Thirteen foreign journalists from the "International Media's Tour in China: the Practice of Chinese Modernization in Guangxi" visited Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd., a leading enterprise in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 15.

Among them, Argentine journalist Pablo Javier Coppari had the opportunity to operate an electric 5G intelligent remote-controlled wheeled loader. "This is my first time driving a loader, and it's a very special experience," Coppari remarked excitedly. "It's like playing a video game, but it's real."

The 5G intelligent remote control technology used in this electric loader allows for operations to be conducted from distances exceeding 2,000 kilometers, enabling drivers to perform tasks remotely. This significantly reduces potential health and safety risks in challenging work environments.

Since introducing its first modern wheel loader in 1966, LiuGong has evolved into a leading global enterprise, boasting a wide array of electrified products and some of the most advanced technology in the construction machinery industry. Currently, LiuGong operates over 20 manufacturing facilities around the world, employs more than 17,000 staff, maintains five research and development centers, and distributes its products in over 170 countries and regions.

