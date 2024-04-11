Sanyuesan Festival celebrated in China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 15:54, April 11, 2024

Teachers and pupils of a primary school perform bamboo pole dance in a celebration of "Sanyuesan" festival in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 10, 2024. People of Zhuang ethnic group in Guangxi celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival on the third day of the third lunar month by wearing traditional costumes and having traditional entertainments. This year's Sanyuesan Festival falls on April 11. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Teachers and pupils of a primary school take part in a celebration of "Sanyuesan" festival in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 10, 2024. People of Zhuang ethnic group in Guangxi celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival on the third day of the third lunar month by wearing traditional costumes and having traditional entertainments. This year's Sanyuesan Festival falls on April 11. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Citizens and visitors perform bamboo pole dance in a celebration of "Sanyuesan" festival in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 8, 2024. People of Zhuang ethnic group in Guangxi celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival on the third day of the third lunar month by wearing traditional costumes and having traditional entertainments. This year's Sanyuesan Festival falls on April 11. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A drone photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows teachers and pupils of a primary school taking part in a celebration of "Sanyuesan" festival in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. People of Zhuang ethnic group in Guangxi celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival on the third day of the third lunar month by wearing traditional costumes and having traditional entertainments. This year's Sanyuesan Festival falls on April 11. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

People take part in a celebration of "Sanyuesan" festival on a construction site in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 10, 2024. People of Zhuang ethnic group in Guangxi celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival on the third day of the third lunar month by wearing traditional costumes and having traditional entertainments. This year's Sanyuesan Festival falls on April 11. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Teachers and children of a kindergarten take part in a celebration of "Sanyuesan" festival in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 9, 2024. People of Zhuang ethnic group in Guangxi celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival on the third day of the third lunar month by wearing traditional costumes and having traditional entertainments. This year's Sanyuesan Festival falls on April 11. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Citizens and visitors sing songs in a celebration of "Sanyuesan" festival in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 8, 2024. People of Zhuang ethnic group in Guangxi celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival on the third day of the third lunar month by wearing traditional costumes and having traditional entertainments. This year's Sanyuesan Festival falls on April 11. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A drone photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows teachers and pupils of a primary school taking part in a celebration of "Sanyuesan" festival in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. People of Zhuang ethnic group in Guangxi celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival on the third day of the third lunar month by wearing traditional costumes and having traditional entertainments. This year's Sanyuesan Festival falls on April 11. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)