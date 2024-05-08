China's Guangxi holds culture, tourism promotion event in Vienna

Xinhua) 08:27, May 08, 2024

Miao Qingwang (R), vice chairman of the Guangxi regional government, speaks during a Guangxi culture and tourism promotion event in Vienna, Austria, on May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

VIENNA, May 7 (Xinhua) -- A culture and tourism promotion event was held here on Tuesday to showcase south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, known for its picturesque landscape and cultural diversity.

The event, jointly hosted by the Guangxi regional government and the Vienna municipal government, attracted over 100 participants, including government officials and representatives from the tourism sector.

Noting Guangxi's unique geographical advantages, long history and rich resources, Miao Qingwang, vice chairman of the Guangxi regional government, said in his opening address that Guangxi stands ready to further enhance cultural exchanges and promote tourism cooperation with Austria.

Chinese Ambassador to Austria Qi Mei expressed the hope that Guangxi will further expand exchanges with Austrian states and cities, promote mutual learning and reap more fruits from cooperation.

Former Austrian President Heinz Fischer also said he hopes that the two countries will deepen collaboration in culture and tourism.

Artists from Guangxi performed folk music, dance and traditional puppet shows, among others. They also performed "Radetzky March" with traditional Chinese instruments, drawing rounds of applause from the audience.

Chinese Ambassador to Austria Qi Mei (R) speaks during a Guangxi culture and tourism promotion event in Vienna, Austria, on May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Musicians play the traditional instruments Lusheng during a Guangxi culture and tourism promotion event in Vienna, Austria, on May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

People watch a slideshow of Yao Embroidery during a Guangxi culture and tourism promotion event in Vienna, Austria, on May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Former Austrian President Heinz Fischer (R) speaks during a Guangxi culture and tourism promotion event in Vienna, Austria, on May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Models present ethnic minority groups' costumes during a Guangxi culture and tourism promotion event in Vienna, Austria, on May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Artists perform to greet guests during a Guangxi culture and tourism promotion event in Vienna, Austria, on May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

People watch a slideshow of Li River during a Guangxi culture and tourism promotion event in Vienna, Austria, on May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

