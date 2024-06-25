Trending in China | Embroidered balls: Intangible cultural heritage of Guangxi

The history of embroidered balls, or xiuqiu, in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region dates back over 2,000 years. They are modeled after feituo, an ancient flail-type weapon that involved two bronze balls attached to a long rope. Over time, the swinging techniques were preserved but the bronze ends were replaced with embroidered cloth balls. Xiuqiu are now regarded as talismans and tokens of affection among the Zhuang people and are often used in prayers for prosperity and peace.

