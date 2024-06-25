Home>>
Trending in China | Embroidered balls: Intangible cultural heritage of Guangxi
(People's Daily App) 16:51, June 25, 2024
The history of embroidered balls, or xiuqiu, in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region dates back over 2,000 years. They are modeled after feituo, an ancient flail-type weapon that involved two bronze balls attached to a long rope. Over time, the swinging techniques were preserved but the bronze ends were replaced with embroidered cloth balls. Xiuqiu are now regarded as talismans and tokens of affection among the Zhuang people and are often used in prayers for prosperity and peace.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Record-breaking rainfall hits south China's Guangxi
- Embroiderers inject vitality into Su embroidery, integrate art form into daily clothing
- Aerial view of Longji terraced field in Longsheng County, China's Guangxi
- China's southern gateway region eyes high-quality development, further opening up
- Hong Kong, Guangxi ink 38 cooperation deals totaling 6.7 bln USD
- A glimpse of Guangxi's first wind power demonstration project
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.