Longsheng Miao oil tea, a special delicacy in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:31, July 01, 2024

Villagers prepare oil tea for guests at Bunong Village in Weijiang Township of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

LONGSHENG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Longsheng Miao oil tea is a must-try for every visitor who comes to Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Several steps are involved in the preparation of this special tea, including washing, frying, pounding and boiling with ginger. It is usually served in a bowl and people could enjoy the tea by adding salt, fried rice, fried peanuts or chopped green onions into it.

In 2018, Longsheng Miao oil tea was listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Guangxi. It is an important cultural symbol of the county and it is the essence of the local food culture.

Oil tea has promoted the local cultural tourism industry as well. As the county's claim to fame, more and more people would visit Longsheng and have a taste of this special tea. The local government has also been optimizing its industrial structure to maximize the tea's potential.

Villagers prepare oil tea for guests in Bunong Village in Weijiang Township of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Villagers prepare oil tea for guests in Bunong Village in Weijiang Township of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Villagers prepare oil tea for guests in Bunong Village in Weijiang Township of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A villager shows tea leaves used to make oil tea in Bunong Village in Weijiang Township of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Villagers prepare oil tea for guests in Bunong Village in Weijiang Township of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Villagers prepare oil tea for guests in Bunong Village in Weijiang Township of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A villager serves oil tea for guests in Bunong Village in Weijiang Township of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)