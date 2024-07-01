Home>>
Emerald Lake in China's Qinghai attracts tourists
(Ecns.cn) 13:05, July 01, 2024
The aerial photo shows the stunning scenery of Emerald Lake in Dachaidan Town, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, June 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Guangliang)
The aerial photo shows the stunning scenery of Emerald Lake in Dachaidan Town, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, June 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Guangliang)
The aerial photo shows the stunning scenery of Emerald Lake in Dachaidan Town, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, June 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Guangliang)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Paired assistance elevates education levels in plateau province
- Urban ecosystem improved in Xining, China's Qinghai
- Unveiling Sichuan's enchanting mountain wonderland
- Trending in China | Nimu Tibetan incense: a tradition of fragrance and wellness
- Ecology well protected along Qinghai-Xizang Railway, Highway
- Qinghai middle school flourishing under paired assistance from Shanghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.