Emerald Lake in China's Qinghai attracts tourists

Ecns.cn) 13:05, July 01, 2024

The aerial photo shows the stunning scenery of Emerald Lake in Dachaidan Town, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, June 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Guangliang)

