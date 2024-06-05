Urban ecosystem improved in Xining, China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 15:57, June 05, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2024 shows a view of Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Urban ecosystem in Xining has greatly improved thanks to landscaping efforts in recent years, and the city is also more and more habitable. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2024 shows a wetland park in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Urban ecosystem in Xining has greatly improved thanks to landscaping efforts in recent years, and the city is also more and more habitable. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2024 shows a view of Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Urban ecosystem in Xining has greatly improved thanks to landscaping efforts in recent years, and the city is also more and more habitable. (Xinhua/Li Zhanyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2024 shows a wetland park in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Urban ecosystem in Xining has greatly improved thanks to landscaping efforts in recent years, and the city is also more and more habitable. (Xinhua/Li Zhanyi)

