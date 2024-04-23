View of Qaidam Basin in China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 16:24, April 23, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on April 20, 2024 shows a view of Serteng Mountain in Lenghu Town in the Mongolian-Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haixi, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Qaidam Basin in northwest China is home to a unique landscape which consists of salt lakes, the Gobi desert and the wind-eroded rocks known as yardang. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows a view of Wusute Yardang geological park in the Mongolian-Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haixi, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Qaidam Basin in northwest China is home to a unique landscape which consists of salt lakes, the Gobi desert and the wind-eroded rocks known as yardang. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 21, 2024 shows a view of Heidu Mountain in Lenghu Town in the Mongolian-Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haixi, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Qaidam Basin in northwest China is home to a unique landscape which consists of salt lakes, the Gobi desert and the wind-eroded rocks known as yardang. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 21, 2024 shows the Mars-themed educational facility called "Mars Camp" in Lenghu Town in the Mongolian-Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haixi, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Qaidam Basin in northwest China is home to a unique landscape which consists of salt lakes, the Gobi desert and the wind-eroded rocks known as yardang. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows a view of Xi Taijnar Lake in the Mongolian-Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haixi, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Qaidam Basin in northwest China is home to a unique landscape which consists of salt lakes, the Gobi desert and the wind-eroded rocks known as yardang. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 21, 2024 shows yardang rocks in Lenghu Town in the Mongolian-Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haixi, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Qaidam Basin in northwest China is home to a unique landscape which consists of salt lakes, the Gobi desert and the wind-eroded rocks known as yardang. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

