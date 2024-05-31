Trending in China | Nimu Tibetan incense: a tradition of fragrance and wellness

(People's Daily App) 14:24, May 31, 2024

Nimu Tibetan incense is a well-known and popular type of Tibetan incense. It is highly regarded for its natural ingredients and calming qualities. This ancient incense continues to be valued for its capacity to cleanse the air and foster relaxation, making it a beloved choice for wellness and tranquility seekers.

(Text compiled by Liang Xiaojian. Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)