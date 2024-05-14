Nature's talented architects: Baya weaver birds

By Yang Wenming, Hu Zunhui and Li Qinfang (People's Daily App) 15:33, May 14, 2024

Check out the exquisite nesting skills of these little birds. Nature's talented architects, baya weaver birds, descend on Menglian Dai, Lahu and Wa autonomous county, Yunnan Province, to build their nests every year in April or May.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)