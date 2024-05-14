Home>>
Nature's talented architects: Baya weaver birds
By Yang Wenming, Hu Zunhui and Li Qinfang (People's Daily App) 15:33, May 14, 2024
Check out the exquisite nesting skills of these little birds. Nature's talented architects, baya weaver birds, descend on Menglian Dai, Lahu and Wa autonomous county, Yunnan Province, to build their nests every year in April or May.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Spring scenery across China
- 'Blue tears': Nature's radiant beauty unveiled in East China
- Nearly 100 key areas of natural resources receive ‘household registration’
- Centuries-old Bodhi tree in full blossom in Central China's Henan
- Fire-burned forest in Guizhou embraces spring blooms
- Colorful sand dunes display vibrant hues
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.