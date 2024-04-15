Colorful sand dunes display vibrant hues

(People's Daily App) 16:41, April 15, 2024

Immerse yourself in this unique landscape of picturesque flowing sands on the mountains in Mangya, Qinghai Province. Composed of rich minerals, these sand dunes display vibrant hues because of long-term erosion by wind and rain, as well as exposure to sunlight.

