Tidal tree printed on the earth

(People's Daily App) 16:39, March 04, 2024

When the tidal bore of the Qiantang River fades, a giant tidal tree becomes visible. The reason for the formation of the tidal tree is that the beachland of the Qiantang River is soft and has high sand content, which is susceptible to erosion by the river. The river constantly washes the beach under its tidal movement, forming deep gullies that look like the branches and trunk of a large, lifelike tree.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)