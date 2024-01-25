Home>>
Beautiful winter forest scenes
(People's Daily App) 16:40, January 25, 2024
Explore the picturesque winter scenery of this forest ecological area in Taibus Banner, Xilin Gol League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
(Source: Shijie App-Integrated media center of the Taibus Banner)
