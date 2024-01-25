Languages

Archive

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Home>>

Beautiful winter forest scenes

(People's Daily App) 16:40, January 25, 2024

Explore the picturesque winter scenery of this forest ecological area in Taibus Banner, Xilin Gol League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

(Source: Shijie App-Integrated media center of the Taibus Banner)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories