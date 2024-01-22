Special landscape of icy waterway appears on frozen Yellow River

Ecns.cn) 15:27, January 22, 2024

Special landscape of icy waterway appears on the water of Mianchi section of the Yellow River, the second longest river in China, after it froze in sub-zero temperatures in central China's Henan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Shuanchao)

