Feature: NE China's ice and snow brand dazzling with brilliance

Xinhua) 14:30, January 20, 2024

CHANGCHUN, China, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- This winter, the northeast of China has emerged as the most popular destination, boasting its unique and abundant ice and snow resources.

Tourists can immerse themselves in a winter wonderland by skiing on powder snow, taking photos in front of ice lanterns, and watching winter fishing on frozen lakes.

Additionally, the tourists are drawn to the northeastern Chinese culture, folk customs, and intangible cultural heritage.

WINTER SPORTS BECOME PEOPLE'S NEW FAVORITE

At Wanfeng Tonghua Ski Resort in Jilin Province, many enthusiasts have taken to their skis and skied down the slopes with ease. "I used to go to ski resorts in surrounding areas or even outside the province, but now I can ski right at my doorstep," said Wang Xugang, a local ski enthusiast.

Winter sports have become a new public favorite. During the New Year holiday, Hejiagou Ski Resort in Yingkou, Liaoning Province, attracted a significant number of tourists, with its reception volume increasing by 36% compared to last year. The ski resort has also launched various snow entertainment activities to cater to southern tourists' needs.

Moreover, sports events have significantly enriched the ice and snow experience. Recently, the Liaoning Province Youth Alpine Skiing Championships commenced at Shenyang Northeast Asia International Ski Resort.

"Over 180 contestants participated in the event this year, while over 140 people competed last year," said Lu Mingzhi, chief referee of the event.

With Liaoning's successful bid to host the 15th National Winter Games in 2028, people's enthusiasm for winter sports has soared to new heights. Liaoning has already hosted events like the ninth Liaoning Gongchangling International Ski Invitational and the Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom Championships this winter.

In Jilin, a series of high-level winter sports events, such as the FIS Freestyle Ski Aerials World Cup, were successfully held, allowing people to watch top-tier competitions live and see Winter Olympic champions compete up close.

FOLK CUSTOMS AND INTANGIBLE CULTURAL HERITAGE MEET WINTER SPORTS

In Daomeng Town, located in Shenyang, Liaoning, a place famous for rice field paintings, the field has been transformed into a massive ice rink. Many local villagers in traditional costumes participate in snow tug-of-war, snow football, and snow archery.

Ice dragon boat racing has also become a popular event. In Huma, Heilongjiang, more than 200 contestants gathered to stage an exciting show on the frozen surface. Additionally, an ice and snow festival and ice dragon boat racing event were held in Jinzhou, Liaoning.

The "Snow Town," a scenic spot in Heilongjiang known for its stunning snow views, has demonstrated a deep integration of romantic snow scenery and folk experience.

"I have never seen such beautiful snow views. The whole town is full of northeastern Chinese characteristics and customs. The atmosphere here is vibrant!" said Wang Daochen, a tourist from central China's Hunan Province.

The festive lantern street, bonfire parties, and Yangge folk dance show tourists the charm of the unique ice and snow culture and folk customs. During the New Year holiday, the "Snow Town" attracted 44,600 visitors, a year-on-year increase of 240%.

On the frozen Chagan Lake in west Jilin, tourists from across the country enjoy the grand spectacle of winter fishing. The locals have preserved the traditional custom of winter fishing, which is listed among the national intangible cultural heritage.

In recent years, many places in northeast China have actively explored their unique advantages and developed various ice and snow cultural and sports activities, enhancing tourists' experiences.

NEW BUSINESS FORMS PROMOTE ICE AND SNOW CONSUMPTION

This winter, new elements such as sports, cultural tourism, and performing arts have expanded the ice and snow business, thriving the consumption market.

As skiing gains popularity, ski gear and clothing have also entered their best-selling season. In the workshop of Liaoning Chaopeng Clothing, workers are ramping up production.

"With the growing number of visitors here in northeast China, orders for all kinds of cotton clothing have skyrocketed. Now we are working at full capacity. Since the beginning of this winter, the company's sales have reached almost 50 million yuan," said Wang Tongfei, chairman of Liaoning Chaopeng Clothing.

The integration of ice and snow with the cultural and creative industry is also a new growth point for the market. In Harbin, snowflake Ferris wheels, Siberian tigers, and St. Sophia Cathedral have been incorporated into the design of refrigerator magnets, which sold out as soon as they were released.

Harbin Ice and Snow World in Heilongjiang has become a social media sensation this winter. Based on the landmark snowflake Ferris wheel, the theme park has launched cultural and creative ice cream. Tourists can enjoy the real-life winter wonderland's beautiful scenery while eating ice cream and taking photos with the Ferris wheel.

Northeast China's ice and snow brand is gaining widespread recognition.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)