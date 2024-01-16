Young entrepreneurs embrace great opportunities in ice, snow industry in NE China's Jilin

Jilin Province in northeast China, a region known for its abundant ice-and-snow resources, has opened up new opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

Recently, many tourists from southern China visited Naitoushan, a village of China's Korean ethnic group near the Changbai Mountain Nature Reserve, to experience the local lifestyle such as dressing up in traditional Korean costumes, taking photos with reindeer, trying winter hunting and ice fishing, and enjoying outdoor hot pot in the cold weather.

Yang Lina, who operates a homestay hotel, upgraded her hotel’s courtyard and added various snow sculptures and snow houses for visitors to take photos during this snow season. Guests can also enjoy local meals while sitting on kangs, or heatable beds, which are common in northern China.

Tourists enjoy snow tubing at a ski resort in Jilin city, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Since Yang returned to her village to start a business 12 years ago, she has continuously expanded her collaboration with travel agencies in southern China to promote winter tourism in her village.

During the three-day 2024 New Year holiday, the village received tourists from Zhejiang Province in east China and Guangdong Province in south China, as well as visitors from Singapore and Russia.

The industry of educational tours for young students themed on snow and ice is also expanding. Many schools are organizing winter camps or related programs for winter vacations. Many ski resorts and study bases are also opening ice and snow study camps, offering activities such as skiing, snow tubing, ice fishing, museum trips and tasting local cuisine.

A camp town in Jingyue district, Changchun, capital of Jilin, launched a two-day educational program focusing on the unique culture of northeast China. Participants can enjoy sports activities outdoors such as playing with snow, and learn how to make traditional local handicrafts and snacks such as sugar-coated haws and bean buns.

Zheng Li, a mother of a fourth-grade student at a primary school in Changchun, said her daughter only learnt to ski at ski resorts in the past. But after the school organized study tours there, her daughter gained a deeper understanding of Jilin's ice and snow resources and its ice and snow culture.

Wu Di, who is in his 30s and runs three skiing clubs in Changchun, has seen member numbers grow in the last few years. Now, Wu and his team are busy working with ski clubs in southern China for an ice and snow study program specifically tailored for young people in the south, which is expected to be launched in February.

Winter sports are also driving demand for related equipment. Locally manufactured equipment like ice skates, self-heating ski socks and snowmobiles appeared at the 7th Jilin Ice and Snow Industry International Exposition held not long ago, all designed and developed by local young entrepreneurs.

Wang Yang, who used to be a short track speed skating athlete, founded a sporting equipment company after he retired. His company produces high-end snowboards, ice and snow sports helmets and world-leading ice skates and cut-resistant suits.

Wang's factory now produces about 10,000 pairs of ice skates annually, with over 400 pairs customized for professional athletes. Athletes from countries including the U.K., France, the Netherlands, Russia, Japan, and South Korea have all worn ice skates produced by his company.

"The success of our products is closely related to the great popularity of winter sports, which drives us to constantly develop new products and strengthen our own brand," said Wang.

