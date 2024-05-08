Home>>
Centuries-old Bodhi tree in full blossom in Central China's Henan
(People's Daily App) 16:45, May 08, 2024
A centuries-old Bodhi tree in Luoyang, a historic city in Central China's Henan Province, is currently in full blossom, attracting waves of tourists. This tree, believed to be more than 1,500 years old, symbolizes thriving and happiness.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 'Blue tears': Nature's radiant beauty unveiled in East China
- Nearly 100 key areas of natural resources receive ‘household registration’
- Embark on a mesmerizing night tour of Longmen Grottoes, C China's Henan
- Letter from China: Once-impoverished Lankao thrives on paulownia trees
- New elevator tower installed in old apartment building
- Colorful sand dunes display vibrant hues
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.