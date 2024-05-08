Centuries-old Bodhi tree in full blossom in Central China's Henan

(People's Daily App) 16:45, May 08, 2024

A centuries-old Bodhi tree in Luoyang, a historic city in Central China's Henan Province, is currently in full blossom, attracting waves of tourists. This tree, believed to be more than 1,500 years old, symbolizes thriving and happiness.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)