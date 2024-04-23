'Blue tears': Nature's radiant beauty unveiled in East China

(People's Daily App) 16:32, April 23, 2024

Prepare to be captivated by the enchanting natural wonder, "blue tears," illuminating the waters surrounding Pingtan island in East China's Fujian Province. This breathtaking spectacle, typically observed between April and June, has emerged as a picturesque gem, drawing in tourists from far and wide. Noctiluca scintillans predominantly cause the mesmerizing phenomenon. The tiny bioluminescent organisms emit a radiant blue glow when stimulated by the ebb and flow of tides or gentle waves lapping against the shore.

