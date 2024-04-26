New elevator tower installed in old apartment building

(People's Daily App) 15:34, April 26, 2024

This time-lapse video shows the construction of an elevator in an old urban residential community in Zhengzhou, Henan Province. According to China's urban renewal project, 50,000 old residential communities will be renovated in 2024. More elevators, parking spaces, and elderly and childcare facilities will be added as part of the country's efforts to improve living conditions in old residential areas.

