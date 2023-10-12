We Are China

Traditional Tibetan houses on mountain in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 10:18, October 12, 2023

A beautiful scene of traditional Tibetan houses on green mountain under the blue sky in Zhonglu Village of Danba County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zhongnan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)