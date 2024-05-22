Home>>
Majesty of Erlang Falls
(People's Daily App) 16:17, May 22, 2024
The raging waters of Erlang Falls in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region contrast the tranquility of the surrounding mountains and forests to create an exceptionally spectacular scene.
