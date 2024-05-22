Languages

Archive

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Home>>

Majesty of Erlang Falls

(People's Daily App) 16:17, May 22, 2024

The raging waters of Erlang Falls in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region contrast the tranquility of the surrounding mountains and forests to create an exceptionally spectacular scene.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories