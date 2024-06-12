Home>>
Unveiling Sichuan's enchanting mountain wonderland
(People's Daily App) 15:13, June 12, 2024
While hiking at the border of Mianning, Yuexi, and Xide counties in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, a hiker revels in the awe-inspiring panorama of Mount Xiaoxiangling. The scene, reminiscent of a fairy-tale wonderland, has captivated viewers and ignited excitement about this hidden Sichuan gem. Watch the video to immerse yourself in the enchanting landscape!
