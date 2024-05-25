Scenery in Hongcun Township of Yixian County, E China

Xinhua) 15:25, May 25, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows the scenery after a rain in Hongcun Township of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows the scenery at dusk in Hongcun Township of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows the scenery after a rain in Hongcun Township of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows the scenery at dusk in Hongcun Township of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)