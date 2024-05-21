Trains pass through dusk-lit bridge for romantic view

(People's Daily App) 16:05, May 21, 2024

Indulge in the romantic ambiance of a sunset as trains pass through a bridge above the Shijiu Lake in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province. The lake, illuminated by a golden glow, mirrors the trains and bridge, creating a scene of romance and beauty.

(Video source: Shijie-Peng Luo)

