Special pyramids in China

(People's Daily App) 16:50, March 14, 2024

Recently, some mountains in Anlong county, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, created a buzz on the web. These visually sharp-edged mountains resemble the pyramids of Ancient Egypt, and thus have sparked the rich imagination of netizens, who have been theorizing about their formation.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)