Nanmengxi Bridge emerges amid fairlyland-like clouds
A sea of clouds hovers over the Nanmengxie Bridge on the Jianhe-Liping Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Jiameng)
With a length of 987.5 meters, the bridge was successfully connected in April 2024.
