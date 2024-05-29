We Are China

Nanmengxi Bridge emerges amid fairlyland-like clouds

Ecns.cn) 16:46, May 29, 2024

A sea of clouds hovers over the Nanmengxie Bridge on the Jianhe-Liping Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Jiameng)

With a length of 987.5 meters, the bridge was successfully connected in April 2024.

