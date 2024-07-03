Explore Baling River Bridge in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 09:57, July 03, 2024

Photo shows the Baling River Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Exploring the interior of a world-class bridge is an unforgettable experience. The Baling River Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province offers a rare opportunity for tourists to venture inside its structure.

A tourist surnamed Li and her family members explore the interior of the Baling River Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. They are from Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Visitors can take an elevator from the bridge pier to the deck and enter the interior through a steel passage. Walking inside the bridge, they are treated to stunning views of the canyon below.

Thrilling activities such as bungee jumping, rappelling, high-altitude swings, and paragliding are also available for enthusiasts.

Tourists explore the interior of the Baling River Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

The Baling River Bridge, with a length of 2,237 meters, is the first super bridge in Guizhou that allows visitors to explore its interior.

A man goes bungee jumping from a platform on the Baling River Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Photo shows the Baling River Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Tourists take pictures at the Baling River Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

A parent and her child visit the Baling River Bridge Museum in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

People visit the Baling River Bridge Museum in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

