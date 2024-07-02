Carpet weaving technique inheritor passes down traditions

People's Daily Online) 15:45, July 02, 2024

Yang Yongliang weaves the Jiaya Tibetan carpet in an intangible cultural heritage exhibition hall in Huangzhong district of Xining, the capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

Yang Yongliang, a 62-year-old inheritor of the Jiaya Tibetan carpet, concentrates on weaving the delicate traditional carpet after doing his farm work in an intangible cultural heritage exhibition hall in Huangzhong district of Xining, the capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province.

Jiaya Tibetan carpet weaving skills have been incorporated into China's national intangible cultural heritage items. The carpet is made from the wool of sheep and cattle native to the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau and is recognized for its meticulous weaving skills and exquisite colors.

Yang started learning to make Tibetan carpets when he was just 9 years old, and has great confidence in the inheritance and preservation prospects of traditional weaving skills. "Almost every family in the village knows how to weave Jiaya Tibetan carpets. I also share my experiences with apprentices to preserve and pass down the skills to future generations," he said.

For intangible cultural heritage inheritors like Yang, traditional skills are not only a lifelong career, but also a carrier of profound traditional culture, the spirit of craftsmanship, and the pursuit of beauty.

