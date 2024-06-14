China Institute launches culinary center in New York

Xinhua) 10:30, June 14, 2024

NEW YORK, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The China Institute in America launched its culinary center here on Wednesday, creating a platform dedicated to showcasing and promoting authentic Chinese cuisine and culture.

The grand opening gala of the center was held at the headquarters of the China Institute, a U.S. non-profit organization founded by distinguished Chinese and American educators to deepen the world's understanding of China.

The newly opened center aims to foster cross-cultural exchange and elevate the appreciation of Chinese cuisine globally through its various activities.

"This is an exciting time as we come together to celebrate the grand opening of our culinary center, while also preparing to launch the celebration of our 100th anniversary," said George S. Geh, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the institute.

"China Institute was founded in 1926 from the very beginning; now the vision for the future of China Institute is very bright. We have expanded our arts, business, culture, and education programs," he said

The culinary center, featuring a state-of-the-art professional kitchen, will host a rich array of activities, including regional culinary-themed dinners, expert lectures, culinary workshops, and wine and tea tastings.

"There are 45,000 Chinese restaurants in America, but we've never properly promoted our Chinese culinary and food culture. The culinary culture in China is brilliant and rich, and I feel it's our responsibility to publicize it," said Yue-Sai Kan, co-chair of the board of the China Institute.

"The culinary center will serve as a bridge to increase the exchange between Chinese and American cultures and to let more people know about China's history, culture, and traditions through food," said award-winning Chef Martin Yan.

