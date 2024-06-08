1st Chinese Culture Festival kicks off in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 13:15, June 08, 2024

HONG KONG, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The inaugural Chinese Culture Festival opened on Friday in Hong Kong, with dance drama "Five Stars Rising in the East" presented by the Beijing Dance Drama and Opera kicking start various cultural events slated through September.

"Culture is the source of national cohesion and creativity," said Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive (HKSAR) John Lee in a video speech addressing the opening ceremony.

The HKSAR government will capitalize on its role as an important bridge for cultural exchanges between the East and the West, thereby continuously strengthening the global impact and influence of Chinese culture, he said.

The opening dance drama captivated the audience on Friday with an artistic interpretation of stories behind a piece of a Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-220 A.D.) brocade armguard discovered at the Niya Ruins in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which the ancient Silk Road went across.

The festival also features Chinese opera shows and exemplary local arts projects, according to the HKSAR government.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)