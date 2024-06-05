Trending in China | Zaodou: Ancient soap recipe

(People's Daily App) 16:46, June 05, 2024

Zaodou, meaning “bath bean,” is an ancient skin care product made of soybean powder, medicinal herbs, and fragrances widely used from the Wei Dynasty to the Southern Dynasties period (220-589). Watch to see how they are made.

(Source: Kuaishou)

