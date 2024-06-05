Home>>
Trending in China | Zaodou: Ancient soap recipe
(People's Daily App) 16:46, June 05, 2024
Zaodou, meaning “bath bean,” is an ancient skin care product made of soybean powder, medicinal herbs, and fragrances widely used from the Wei Dynasty to the Southern Dynasties period (220-589). Watch to see how they are made.
(Source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Lecture on beauty of Chinese clothing enchants Maltese audience
- Chinese professor reads Tang Dynasty poem Autumn Evening in the Mountains in English
- Feature: Young American learners shine at Chinese speech contest in Chicago
- Forum highlights publishing talent cultivation in digital age
- Chinese Culture Day celebrated in Russia
- Chinese face-changing performance amazes US audience
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.