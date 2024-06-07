Exchange exhibition on Chinese cloisonne held in Berlin

Xinhua) 11:02, June 07, 2024

Chinese cloisonne craftswoman Gao Lili (L) helps guests make enamel ornaments at the China Cultural Center during an exchange exhibition on Chinese cloisonne in Berlin, Germany, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Tai Sicong)

Zhong Liansheng, a national-level intangible cultural heritage inheritor for cloisonne, guides a German guest to make enamel ornaments at the China Cultural Center during an exchange exhibition on Chinese cloisonne in Berlin, Germany, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Tai Sicong)

Guests learn to make enamel ornaments at the China Cultural Center during an exchange exhibition on Chinese cloisonne in Berlin, Germany, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Tai Sicong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)