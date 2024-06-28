Home>>
In pics: 15th anniversary of Confucius Institute of University of Abomey-Calavi in Benin
(Xinhua) 13:10, June 28, 2024
A student demonstrates traditional Chinese costume during the 15th anniversary of the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi at Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, Benin, June 27, 2024. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)
Student demonstrates Chinese tea art during the 15th anniversary of the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi at Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, Benin, June 27, 2024. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)
A student performs Chinese poetry recitation during the 15th anniversary of the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi at Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, Benin, June 27, 2024. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)
