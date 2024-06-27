China-CEEC forum boosts digital cultural trade

Representatives of Beijing International Studies University and Bulgaria's University of National and World Economy sign a cooperative memorandum during the 5th China-Central and Eastern European Countries Cultural and Creative Industry Forum in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 26, 2024. The forum kicked off here Wednesday, focusing on digital technology's role in cultural trade. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

SOFIA, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The 5th China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Cultural and Creative Industry Forum kicked off here Wednesday, focusing on digital technology's role in cultural trade.

Connectivity between China and CEECs in the digital culture market, and fostering business synergy between China and CEECs in cultural industries, are among the topics discussed during the two-day event themed "Digital Technology Promoting Creative Industry and Cultural Trade."

During the forum, Beijing International Studies University (BISU) and China Institute for Cultural Trade Research (CICTR) signed cooperative agreements with Bulgarian and Serbian counterparts respectively.

"Please accept my congratulations on the opening of the 5th China-CEEC Cultural and Creative Industry Forum," Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev said in a letter addressed to the participants.

Radev congratulated all scientists, teachers, and students who, with joint efforts, hard work, knowledge, and talent, continued to deepen the collaboration with scientific and industrial structures globally.

The letter also highlighted that the event provided an opportunity for modern science and industry to discover solutions to important tasks, leading to increased public welfare.

Jiang Yu, Special Representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry for China-CEEC Cooperation Affairs, who attended the event in person, said cultural cooperation was an important area of China-CEEC cooperation.

"Since its founding, the China-CEEC Cultural and Creative Industries Forum has actively mobilized the political, industrial, academic, research, and social resources of China and CEE countries, and has contributed to realizing practical cooperation outcomes in films, TV programs, reality shows, design, animation, games, and book copyright, forming a new platform for deepening cultural and creative industries cooperation," Jiang said.

This year's forum focused on technological development trends and had strong practical significance, she said.

"It's hoped that our friends will fully discuss and exchange views, put forward more conducive suggestions, and make greater contributions to boosting practical cooperation between China and CEE countries, the development of China-CEEC cultural industries, and the growth of the digital economy," Jiang added.

An address on behalf of Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture noted that the event was not only a platform to exchange experiences and ideas but also an opportunity to build sustainable partnerships.

Previous editions of the forum were held in Belgrade (Serbia, 2016), Beijing (China, 2017), Lodz and Katowice (Poland, 2018), and Budapest (Hungary, 2019).

Organizers stated that the Sofia 2024 edition would continue the principles of previous forums, emphasizing pragmatic cooperation on cultural trade and exchanges among governments, industries, universities, and research institutes.

