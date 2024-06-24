Mythical Chinese ancestor Fuxi worshipped in Taiwan

TAIPEI, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of people attended a ceremony worshipping Fuxi, the mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, in New Taipei City in Taiwan on Friday.

The event took place simultaneously with a similar ceremony held on the same day in Tianshui in northwestern Gansu Province, where Fuxi is believed to have been born.

This is the 11th year for people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to hold worshipping ceremonies for the legendary figure simultaneously since the first such ceremonies were held in 2014.

During the event, which was held at Xianse Temple in New Taipei City, representatives from various sectors in Taiwan completed the processes of welcoming the deity, offering incense, bowing, and sending off the deity, following ancient rituals.

Lee Chien-lung, the chief officiant of the ceremony who is also in charge of Xianse Temple, expressed the hope that such events should be carried on to promote the integrated development and spiritual harmony between the two sides of the Strait.

"Holding such a grand and meaningful worshipping ceremony for Fuxi allows for deeper cultural exchanges across the Strait," Lee said.

In Chinese mythology, Fuxi is generally believed to have composed a calendar, invented "Bagua," or "Eight Trigrams," and taught people about hunting, fishing, and domestication.

