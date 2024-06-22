Commentary: A precise, legal strike on "Taiwan independence" separatists

Xinhua) 09:30, June 22, 2024

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- With a set of judicial guidelines targetting diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists, China on Friday revealed a new weapon, precise and legal, to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The guidelines on imposing criminal punishments on diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists for conducting or inciting secession were jointly issued by the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate, and the ministries of public security, state security, and justice and took effect upon release.

The guidelines can be regarded as a refinement and supplement to the country's Anti-Secession Law. By clarifying the criminal nature of "Taiwan independence" separatist acts, their criminal liabilities, and the procedure to impose penalties, it draws the bottom line and facilitates law enforcement. In the long run, it will undoubtedly play an effective role in advancing reunification across the Taiwan Strait.

This move came against a backdrop of escalating tensions across the Strait triggered by repeated separatist attempts made by those advocating "Taiwan independence," particularly since the island's new leader Lai Ching-te, who holds a stubborn separatist stance, took office in May.

This judicial document surely serves as a blow to Lai and his fellow separatists. It allows Chinese courts to bring diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists to trials in absentia. In the most severe cases, a convict may receive death sentence.

It also acts as a warning and deterrent to external forces who would not keep their hands off affairs related to Taiwan. Those who are found to have colluded with any foreign or overseas institution, organization or individual in conducting or inciting secession, would be given a harsher punishment.

Despite being a stern action against separatists, the document draws a clear line between a few stubborn separatists and the rest of Taiwan people. Under the influence of the "Taiwan independence" ideology and due to political differences between the two sides, some in Taiwan may have a misguided understanding of their identities and the nature of cross-Strait relations. They are given chances to free themselves from misunderstandings and be aware of the harmfulness and danger of separatist activities.

For over 70 years, although the two sides of the Strait have yet to achieve complete reunification, China's sovereignty and territorial integrity have never been divided.

The historical facts and the legal ground for the facts that both sides of the Strait belong to one country and people on both sides of the Strait belong to the Chinese nation have never changed and will not change.

A peaceful and prosperous future for people on both sides of the Strait hangs on a strong and reunified nation. In order to facilitate reunification, separatists must face criminal prosecution.

High hopes are placed on people of Taiwan to have a clear mind, weigh the pros and cons, and stand on the right side of history.

