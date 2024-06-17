Senior official stresses China's resolve to shatter "Taiwan independence" attempts

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, addresses the main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

XIAMEN, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Senior official Wang Huning on Saturday stressed that China has the resolve, confidence and ability to shatter separatist attempts for "Taiwan independence" in any form.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the statement while addressing the main conference of the 16th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.

The speech made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, in April has pointed out the direction for the development of cross-Strait relations and peace and stability in the Strait, Wang said.

He called on people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to shoulder their historical and national responsibilities, firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" separatism and foreign interference, steadfastly safeguard the common homeland of the Chinese nation, promote peace and tranquility across the Strait, and work together to push cross-Strait relations back onto the right path.

Separatists seeking "Taiwan independence" undermine peace and stability between the two sides of the Strait, harm the interests and well-being of people in Taiwan, and jeopardize national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Wang said, adding that their actions will push Taiwan to the brink of war and bring disaster to people on the island.

He pledged that the mainland will continue enhancing the interests and well-being of the people of Taiwan, and welcome more of them to participate in cross-Strait exchange, cooperation and integrated development.

He also expressed the hope that young people on both sides of the Strait will engage in more exchanges and interactions, develop mutual understanding, and work together to realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Sean Lien, vice chair of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT), said the KMT has always promoted cross-Strait exchange and cooperation, based on the common political foundation of upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence."

People on both sides of the Strait, all of whom are Chinese, should face challenges together and strive for peace and prosperity for future generations of the Chinese nation.

Ahead of the conference, Wang met with guests from Taiwan who are attending the forum.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with representatives of the guests from Taiwan prior to the main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 15, 2024. Wang addressed the main meeting of the forum here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

