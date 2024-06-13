Taiwan businesses look for strengthened cross-Strait cooperation

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan business community is widely anticipating strengthened industrial cooperation across the Strait, said a Taiwan business organization during a visit to the mainland.

A delegation of the Third Wednesday Club visited Beijing, Tianjin and Xiong'an New Area from Monday to Thursday. The group was led by Lin Por-fong, chairman of the club.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, met with the delegation in Beijing on Tuesday.

Song said the mainland will as always show respect and care for Taiwan compatriots and deliver benefits to them.

Preferential policies for Taiwan compatriots and enterprises will be improved to deepen cross-Strait integrated development, and stronger measures will be rolled out to help Taiwan youth pursue personal development on the mainland, Song added.

Lin expressed support for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and called for promoting economic, cultural and people-to-people exchanges across the Strait on the political basis of the 1992 Consensus.

"The Taiwan business community has broad expectations for strengthening cross-Strait industrial cooperation, and we will stay confident in seeking development on the mainland," said Lin.

