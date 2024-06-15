Top political advisor calls for boosting cross-Strait integrated development

Xinhua) 10:29, June 15, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, speaks during a meeting on pushing forward the development of a demonstration zone for cross-Strait integrated development in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

XIAMEN, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Friday called for concrete actions to push forward the development of a demonstration zone for cross-Strait integrated development.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a meeting held in the city of Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province.

Wang highlighted the efforts to refine concepts, improve policies and institutions, and explore new measures to enhance integrated development across the Taiwan Strait.

In September 2023, the country decided to make Fujian Province a demonstration zone for integrated development across the Strait.

Greater support should be provided to Fujian so that the province can better explore new methods of cross-Strait integration, Wang said.

This is needed to apply the principles of high-quality development in the whole process of cross-Strait integration, and deepen economic integration across the Strait, he said.

Wang urged efforts to improve the policies and systems to enhance the well-being of Taiwan compatriots, broaden the scope and channels of cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, and facilitate the study, work and life of Taiwan compatriots on the mainland, especially the young people.

