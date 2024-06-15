"Taiwan independence" separatists destined for destruction, warns defense ministry

June 15, 2024

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday said that the more aggressive "Taiwan independence" separatists are, the faster they will end up in self-destruction.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a question concerning recent statements from Taiwan's new leader Lai Ching-te and another island official regarding the possibility of the island exercising "self-defense" in response to actions by the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

"Taiwan is part of China. How is it possible for Taiwan to have the so-called 'right to self-defense?'" said Zhang.

The Taiwan authorities led by Lai deliberately staged a show to embolden themselves, but that only reveals their weakness inside, the spokesperson said.

The PLA remains a strong force that will take resolute countermeasures against any provocations pushing for "Taiwan independence," Zhang said, adding that the attempt of "Taiwan independence" separatist forces to resist the PLA is "like a moth to a flame."

