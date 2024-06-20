China urges U.S. to revoke arms sale to Taiwan

June 20, 2024

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China strongly condemns and firmly opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and urges the United States to revoke its wrong decision, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

