China urges U.S. to revoke arms sale to Taiwan
(Xinhua) 17:03, June 20, 2024
BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China strongly condemns and firmly opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and urges the United States to revoke its wrong decision, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.
