In pics: main meeting of 16th Straits Forum in Xiamen

Xinhua) 16:19, June 17, 2024

This photo taken on June 15, 2024 shows the venue of the main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. The main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A performance is staged during the main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 15, 2024. The main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A performance is staged during the main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 15, 2024. The main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Sean Lien, vice chair of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, speaks during the main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 15, 2024. The main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Guests attending the main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum arrive at the venue in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 15, 2024. The main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Guests attending the main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum pose for photos outside the venue in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 15, 2024. The main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Zhou Zuyi, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Fujian Provincial Committee, speaks during the main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 15, 2024. The main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This panoramic photo taken with a mobile phone shows the main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 15, 2024. The main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A performance is staged during the main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 15, 2024. The main meeting of the 16th Straits Forum was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

