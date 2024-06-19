Poll shows public support for Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te tumbles in first month
TAIPEI, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A recent poll has found only 48 percent of people in Taiwan have expressed general approval of Taiwan's new leader Lai Ching-te, marking a significant drop of 9.8 percentage points from the previous month when he took office, according to local media reports.
The poll was released by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation on Tuesday. Lai with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) assumed the role of Taiwan region's leader on May 20.
According to You Ying-lung, chairman of the foundation, one percentage point represents approximately 195,000 people in Taiwan.
The fact that Lai has lost the support of nearly two million voters in less than a month poses a serious warning signal, You noted.
Another survey by TVBS also released on Tuesday showed over half (53 percent) of the respondents disapproved the performance of legislators of the DPP.
Photos
Related Stories
- Youth exchanges underpin bridge across Taiwan Strait
- In pics: main meeting of 16th Straits Forum in Xiamen
- Senior official stresses China's resolve to shatter "Taiwan independence" attempts
- Explainer: Understand the value of Straits Forum in promoting exchanges
- Pic story: platform provides services for young people from both sides of Taiwan Strait
- "Taiwan independence" separatists destined for destruction, warns defense ministry
- Straits Forum sees steady grassroots exchanges despite erratic cross-Strait relations
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.