Poll shows public support for Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te tumbles in first month

Xinhua) 16:45, June 19, 2024

TAIPEI, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A recent poll has found only 48 percent of people in Taiwan have expressed general approval of Taiwan's new leader Lai Ching-te, marking a significant drop of 9.8 percentage points from the previous month when he took office, according to local media reports.

The poll was released by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation on Tuesday. Lai with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) assumed the role of Taiwan region's leader on May 20.

According to You Ying-lung, chairman of the foundation, one percentage point represents approximately 195,000 people in Taiwan.

The fact that Lai has lost the support of nearly two million voters in less than a month poses a serious warning signal, You noted.

Another survey by TVBS also released on Tuesday showed over half (53 percent) of the respondents disapproved the performance of legislators of the DPP.

